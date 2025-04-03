Lauren Graham spills the truth about THIS iconic 'Gilmore Girls' outfit

Costume designers Brenda Maden and Valerie Campbell were the masterminds behind Lorelai's outfits

One of Lorelai Gilmore’s most memorable outfits came straight out of Lauren Graham’s own closet!

The Gilmore Girls star shared on the Call Her Daddy podcast that while she didn’t contribute much from her own closet to the show, one piece made the cut: the iconic "Everyone Loves an Irish Girl" T-shirt.

The beloved tee first appeared in Season 4’s Ballrooms and Biscotti as Lorelai and Rory returned from their European backpacking trip.

"I think that 'Everyone loves an Irish girl' T-shirt that was my introduction to Instagram," Graham said when asked if any of Lorelai’s outfits were her own.

Aside from that rare exception, the 58-year-old actress mostly relied on the show’s costume designers, Brenda Maden and Valerie Campbell, who crafted Lorelai’s signature looks.

"You’re going to work at 5 in the morning, so I wasn’t bringing in anything good. Also, her clothes were more fun. My clothes are not fun," she admitted.

Still, it’s no surprise that Graham’s own clothes made it into Lorelai’s wardrobe, given how deeply the actress connected with the character from the start. Speaking to People magazine at PayFest L.A. on March 29, Graham said of landing the role, “I just felt seen. I felt like I recognised this, and it recognised me.”