Jenna Ortega admits having intense OCD: 'When I'm tired...'

Paul Rudd, Jenna Ortega's 'Death of a Unicorn' released on March 28

Wednesday famed Jenna Ortega has opened about her severe OCD problems.

The 22-year-old has revealed that she tends to do most of her actvities at night as she does not want to flood her brain with a lot of stuff if she has work in the morning.

This routine makes Jenna and her brain so tired that it triggers her intense OCD problem.

According to the You star, when her OCD sparks, it makes her do things repetitively for instance counting everything multiple times or doing stuff over and over.

While speaking in a virtual interview with Dev Griffin on the Heart Evening show, Ortega stated, “When I’m tired, I have pretty intense OCD. So, that’s kind of my routine, in terms of repetitive thoughts and counting everything multiple times and having to do the same action over and over.”

The Beetlejuice Beetlejuice actress confessed that she keeps on running up and down the stairs to make sure no one breaks into her home.

“So sometimes my nights consist of just being really exhausted and going up and down the stairs six times because that’s what I think I need to do to make sure no one breaks into my home”, the actress continued.

Jenna latest movie with Paul Rudd titled Death of a Unicorn has just released in theatres on March 28.