Duchess of Rutland announces shocking cancer battle

Emma Manners, the Duchess of Rutland, has shared her personal journey with breast cancer after being diagnosed with stage two of the disease least year.

The 61-year-old initially dismissed a lump as a minor skin issue, believing it to be nothing more than a pimple or cyst.

However, medical tests later confirmed the presence of cancer, leading to a mastectomy and radiotherapy treatment.

Reflecting on her experience, the Duchess described as a cruel equalizer emphasising that no one-whether a royal or an ordinary individual- is exempt from its impact.

She joins a growing list of high-profile figures who have recently spoken about their health battles, including King Charles and the Princess of Wales.

Manners, who resides at Belvoir Castle in Leicestershire, has since adopted a holistic approach to her well-being. She has made significant lifestyle changes, embracing a healthier diet, practicing guided meditation, and journaling to cope with stress.

Her revelation comes in the wake of King Charles ongoing cancer treatment. Similarly, the Princess of Wales disclosed her diagnosis after undergoing abdominal surgery, later sharing that he had completed a course of preventive chemotherapy.