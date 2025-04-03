Kim Kardashian gushes over appearing next to Glenn Close on TV

Kim Kardashian shares her experience working with major celebrities on ‘All’s Fair’

Kim Kardashian opened up about being nervous to work next to Glenn Close, whom she really admires.

The 44-year-old reality star found herself overwhelmed by her nerves as she starred alongside a list of renowned actors.

The socialite had a candid conversation about her experience on Thursday, April 3rd, episode of The Kardashians, about the upcoming legal drama, All’s Fair.

"I'm nervous. I'm actually really nervous, cause I have to bring it," Kim told her sister Khloe Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner during their trip to Joshua Tree.

"The second episode I have a huge scene just me and Glenn Close, like a really important one," she shared of the Ryan Murphy drama.

Gushing over her work, Kim said, "We are talking about Cruella de Vill here. I am acting with Cruella de Vil," in her confessional.

Mentioning her fellow cast members including Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash, Teyana Taylor and Sarah Paulson, Kim said it was an "A++ cast," but the talent of her costars is "definitely making me a little nervous."

Kim also shared that she worked with the same acting coach who "got me through American Horror Story," referring to her first acting project.

Explaining her schedule, she added, "It’s typically gonna be three [days a week], so I can drop the kids off, go, and be back by bedtime. So that was really important to me."