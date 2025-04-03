Prince Harry set for UK return as security battle reaches court of appeal

Prince Harry is expected to return to the UK next week for a crucial Court of Appeal hearing regarding his security arrangements.

The two-day proceedings are set to take place in London on Tuesday set for UK return as security battle reaches court of appeal as per GB News.

The Duke of Sussex 's legal challenge will be largely open to the public, following a Court of Appeal ruling prioritising transparency.

However, select portions of the hearing containing highly sensitive information will be conducted privately.

This latest court battle stems from Prince Harry's ongoing dispute with the Home Office over a 2020 decision that altered his security status.

The ruling, made by the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figure (Ravec), determined that he would not receive the same level of security as he did when he was an active working royal.