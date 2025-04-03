Taylor Swift, Jaime King close bond faces setback amid actress’ legal woes

Jaime King and Taylor Swift grew distant before actress’ custody case

Taylor Swift and Jaime King, who used to be close friends, have grown apart because of multiple reasons over the years.

The actress, 45, and the pop superstar, 35, became very close friends after they connected at a Golden Globes party in 2014. Fast forward to an year, and King asked Swift to be her son Leo’s godmother.

The friends became just like family as King’s ex-husband, Kyle Newman, also directed Swift’s music video for Style in 2015.

However, after years of “personal challenges” the pals lost their close bond, according to a Page Six source.

Apparently the Sin City star and the Anti-Hero hitmaker “haven’t been in touch for a long time” but King “misses Taylor” and hopes they can “reconnect at some point,” as per the insider.

“Jaime made Taylor her son’s godmother for a reason and she wants to continue that friendship,” they added.

“She [King] is going through a rough time right now. Between being forced to move out of her rental home because of the lawsuit involving her former landlord, and her ex getting sole physical custody of her boys, it’s all been very challenging,” said the source.

This comes after King lost the custody of her sons, James, 11, and Leo, 9, due to her failure to complete her rehabilitation program, following her legal battle with Newman.