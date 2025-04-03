Teddi Mellencamp shares devastating cancer update: 'I'm fighting for my life'

Teddi Mellencamp faces major setback amid cancer journey

Teddi Mellencamp has braved through the storm, but her hardships don't seem to end here.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star had previously shared health updates with her fans after surgery.

The daughter of American singer-songwriter, John Mellencamp, shared candidly all about sleepless nights, non-stop vomiting, and decision to wear or not wear the hair wig.

As it seemed that the 43-year-old is at a better phase of her life, Mellencamp is hit hard as the doctors discover four more brain tumours.

The mother of three in an interview with Us Weekly, Wednesday, March 2 revealed that she is 'fighting' for her life, as well as for her 'family's life and all the people' she loves.

The Bravolebrity also confessed that she no longer speaks the catchphrase "moms always come back" with her family since she came back from the hospital.

The reason for this is that she believes that her family knows that she is fighting the hardest, but she doesn't want to lie to them.