Sussexes issue statement as new details emerge in Harry’s UK security case

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been making headlines since the past few weeks as major updates emerge from the Sussex team.

The Duke of Sussex has been embroiled in row over his beloved charity Sentebale after he gave his shocking resignation ‘in solidarity’ with key trustees who left after a clash with the charity chair, Dr Sophie Chandauka.

Around the same time, it was revealed that Harry would be travelling back to the UK as dates for court hearing in his police protection case were announced. Harry’s appeal is scheduled to be heard on April 8 and April 9 in London.

As the news surfaced, the Sussex camp announced a major development for their grant programme designed for Center of Intimacy Justice (CIJ), led by Jackie Rotman.

“With the announcement of the Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund’s second cohort, The Archewell Foundation is excited to highlight the inspiring grantees who are working towards a more inclusive and equitable technology ecosystem,” the statement released on the website read.

CIJ “advocates to end discriminatory practices censoring women’s health information online through research, policy, and legal actions”.

Harry and Meghan stated, “As we come to the end of Women’s History Month, we commend the work of CIJ to ensure women’s health information is accessible and equitable for all.”

While Harry has been dealing with legal issues to his own, Meghan has been thriving as she launched her lifestyle brand and its products were sold out in less than hour.

It remains to be seen if Harry's third appeal to security in his home country will finally go through.