Brian Austin Green shares major impact late Matthew Perry left on him

Matthew Perry’s character helped Brain Austin Green get new outlook on mental health

Brian Austin Green talked about working with Matthew Perry before the actor went on to star in the hit sitcom, Friends.

The late actor, who is well-known for his role as Chandler Bing, made a guest appearance in just one episode of Beverly Hills, 90210 but left major mark on Green.

During the 90s Con, on March 29, the Beverly Hills, 90210 cast reunited for Q&A panel moderated by People Magazine. The cast was asked to name their favourite guest stars on set.

"Matthew and Jason [Priestley] had such great [chemistry]," said Green. "[It] brought my attention to mental health in a way I hadn't ever thought about before."

Praising both the stars, Green added, "J, I learned from you. And Matthew, God bless you."

Perry played Roger Azarian in the show’s first season, in episode 19, titled, April Is the Cruelest Month.

The late actor played a popular and successful student at West Beverly Hills Shoo. In the episode, Brandon Walsh (Priestley) is assigned an article profiling Roger for the school newspaper.

However, Brandon learns that Roger’s life is directed by his father’s desires and he is deeply unhappy. He gets more concerned after learning Roger wants to murder his father, and intervenes just in time. Roger ultimately seeks mental health treatment and encourages Brandon to write the profile still.

Soon after Perry got his role in Friends, he then talked about his character with the Los Angeles Times.

"It was what 1990 or 1991 wasn’t that what everyone was doing: wearing polo shirts and shooting their dads," he joked. "That was some of my finest acting."