Meghan Markle announces surprising news just hours after brand launch

Meghan Markle was seemingly left in surprise after she received a major update just less than an hour after her brand As Ever officially launched on Wednesday.

The Duchess of Sussex took to her Instagram account to share that the items in her store was emptied even though many believed that the price tag on the products was quite steep.

“Our shelves may be empty, but my heart is full!” Meghan wrote in the caption alongside a portrait of her in her Montecito mansion garden.

“We sold out in less than one hour and I can’t thank you enough…for celebrating, purchasing, sharing, and believing. It’s just the start @aseverofficial Here we go!”

The photo was taken by Adam Amengual for the article published for the official page of NYT Cooking.

As soon as the brand’s website went live with the collection of eight products, many were left shocked at how much it was priced.

“You paid $14 for ‘spread’ that costs 3-4 bucks at any local grocery store,” one user wrote on X.

Moreover, many speculated that it was a marketing gimmick to have limited quantity so it sells out quickly.

“She never sold out…she had limited quantity to begin with…a very old marketing strategy,” another wrote.

While a user remarked, “Definitely cheaper than I thought but still WAY overpriced-and like I suspected-sold out. That means nothing, just scarcity marketing. And as I mentioned before it’s easy to sell out when you don’t have that much in stock.”

However, many there were also others who shared that they would "wait" for the restock.