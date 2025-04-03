Scarlett Johansson's lifelong dream comes true with 'Jurassic World Rebirth'

Scarlett Johansson and director Gareth Edwards unveiled the latest installment in the Jurassic film franchise, Jurassic World Rebirth, at CinemaCon 2025 in Las Vegas.

The film promises to deliver a thrilling experience, with Edwards aiming to create a "roller coaster ride" for the audience.

Johansson expressed her lifelong dream of being part of a Jurassic movie, saying, "It has been a lifelong dream to be in a Jurassic movie for the last 15 years.

Each time I heard that they were making a movie, I'd reach out and you know, say 'I'm available here,' "

Edwards joked about his childhood obsession with the franchise, saying, "I suffered from a rare condition in childhood, where I was compelled to watch 'Jurassic Park' at least 10 times a year."

He expressed his honor in taking part in the project, calling it the "honor of a lifetime."

The film takes place five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion and follows Johansson's character, Zora Bennett, on a top-secret mission to secure the genetic material of the world's three largest dinosaurs.

Jurassic World Rebirth arrives in theaters July 2, 2025, and also stars Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, and Rupert Friend.