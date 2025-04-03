Kanye West hits back at Khloe Kardashian over unsettling move

Kanye West, music and business mogul who is mostly known for creating massive buzz with his acts, recently slammed his ex-wife Kim Kardashian's sister over her recent move.

The controversial rapper is seemingly very upset with Khloe Kardashian after she posted a picture of his daughter North West, on social media as she captioned: "North looks so grown up!!"

However, the act didn't sit very well with West, who goes by Ye, now. He called out the reality star and wrote: "It's difficult when you know your children are being indoctrinated and used."

He also voiced his disappointment with celebrities who had previously supported Vice President Kamala Harris but now seem to be sitting on the sidelines, doing nothing about the issues that matter.

"People know why I went crazy. Now I'm in a place where I have to dissociate or go to jail. And I bet not one Kamala-supporting pro-black celebrity say anything on me or my kids' behalf," West continued.

Continuing his controversial remarks, the rapper added, "Y'all watch these white and white-passing women run, use, indoctrinate, and traffic these black kids and tell me 'this is what I signed up for.'"

Kanye West earlier openly criticised his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, and her family The Kardashians as he accused them of serious misconduct in the past.