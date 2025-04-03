Kevin Bacon battles to keep kids out of Hollywood spotlight

Kevin Bacon’s battle to keep kids out of Hollywood spotlight

Kevin Bacon, amazing star who is known for his role in Footloose, has recently opened up about his efforts to keep his kids away from Hollywood's spotlight.

The 66-year-old actor, who shares two kids with his wife Kyra Sedgwick, made sure to keep his children out of the spotlight when they were growing up. He never took them to movie premieres and did his best to protect them from the pressure of fame.

He told PEOPLE: "We really avoided it. I think we really felt like it would be nice for them to have some … we knew how weird this life was."

"When you realize that you will always … that there’s always a chance that you’re gonna walk out of the house and somebody is going to know who you are or look at you or have some kind of point of you about you from a piece of work that you’ve done, you start to go, ‘Okay, it’s great. This is what I always wanted, but it’s a weird way to live. 99 percent good, but a little weird.'"

Kevin further shared that his kids have had fame "thrust upon them."

The iconic star, who got married to Kyra back in 1988, continued: "When it comes to fame, I’ve nobody to blame but myself. It was my thing. I’m the one that fought tooth and nail for it. But for them, it’s something that’s thrust upon them."

"I just felt like, let them figure out their own thing. So that’s the way we parented them. I keep telling them, ‘It had to have been hard for you. Please, tell me. I want to know. Sit with your therapist, it’s okay.'"

"You can get mad at me for this life that you were … and they just will not go there," the actor explained.