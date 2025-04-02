Kylie Jenner plans major career move

Kylie Jenner is set to appear in a new avatar after recent engagement prediction with Timothee Chalamet.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder is already a success in modelling as well as entrepreneurship; now she wants to try her hands doing something different.

An insider revealed to Daily Mail that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is eager to act soon and that too opposite A Complete Unknown actor.

The source reported that Kylie had been 'flirting with acting for years'.

The admission of the 27-year-old left the 29-year-old speechless and stunned.

The source mentioned that she was seriously 'considering pursuing' being an actor

Having regained his senses, Chalamet responded by urging her not to choose this field as this field includes a lot of rejections and requires a lot of patience.

However, it seems that she was not having it. She even brought up Kaia Gerber in her conversation whom she saw as someone getting role after role, so she claimed that why couldn't she do it.

The tipster shared that the Dune star advised her to take acting class and see if she can take it further.

So, whether Kylie's acting chops will see the light of the day in near future or not, that remains a mystery.