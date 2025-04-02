Meghan Markle talks family meals amid 'As Ever' brand success

Meghan Markle has opened up about her go-to-meals for her children, revealing that despite previously sharing elaborate fruit platters and veggie dishes on her Netflix show, she often relies on more practical options like frozen chicken nuggets and Tater Tots when cooking for Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The Duchess of Sussex spoke candidly alongside her mother, Doria Ragland, during a recent interview filmed in her Montecito kitchen, as she continues to promote her lifestyle brand, 'As Ever'.

In the interview, Meghan reflected on her cooking skills, admitting that while she's no culinary expert, her freezer is stocked with family-friendly staples, including chicken nuggets, veggie burgers, and Tater Tots.

She shared that she loves to work and has always been a handworker, having held jobs since she was 13 years old, before meeting her husband, Prince Harry.

Her comments came just hours before the first round of 'As Ever' products, which sold out in record time after their release. The brand's debut has certainly generated excitement, even as it follows the launch of her Netflix series.