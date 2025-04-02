Netflix staff 'frustrated' with Meghan Markle's 'As Ever' brand before launch

Netflix staff working on Meghan Markle's 'As Ever' lifestyle brand are reportedly already frustrated, with insiders calling the project a 'logistical nightmare' even before sales began.

The Duchess of Sussex's Montecito-based startup, which offers products like jam,honey, herbal tea, and crepe mix, is set to launch today.

However, those involved in the retail venture are said to be exhausted by the ongoing complications.

Initially named American Riviera Orchard, the brand underwent a last-minute rebranding to 'As Ever', adding further challenges behind the scenes.

Netflix, which produces Meghan's upcoming series 'With Love, Meghan', is a business partner in the venture and plans to sell the products in two of America's mega-malls later this year.

'There's already so much drama surrounding the project that the team is over it before it has even launched,' a source told the Daily Mail.

Despite concerns, Meghan,43, is reportedly enlisting her celebrity friends to promote the brand on social media. While the marketing buzz builds, internal skepticism remains about whether 'As Ever' will achieve commercial success.

In a newsletter to potential customers, Meghan described the launch as a 'pivotal moment' for her brand.