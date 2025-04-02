Buckingham Palace shares sad update with Queen Camilla's emotional message

King Charles III's office has released a video of Queen Camilla with her heartbreaking admission amid the monarch's ongoing health crisis.

The royal family's official social media accounts have shared the video as the Queen met with several families who have been personally impacted by domestic violence.

Camilla got emotional as she described social media as "terrifying" during a reception at Clarence House for SafeLives.

The 77-year-old made the remark while showing support to families affected by such violenceThe . The Queen hosted the event for the charity which aims to eradicate domestic abuse.

The Palace wrote: "The Queen, who is Patron of SafeLives, hosted a reception for survivors of domestic abuse, frontline professionals, and supporters to mark the charity’s 21st anniversary.

The statement continue: "Her Majesty welcomed around 100 guests to Clarence House to highlight the work that SafeLives undertakes, and to hear more about its commitment to a future without domestic abuse."

During the reception, she met with several families who have been personally impacted by domestic violence.