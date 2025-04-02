Zayn Malik delights fans with unexpected collaboration

Zayn Malik has finally revealed the mastermind behind his stylish stage outfits during the Stairway to the Sky tour.

The former One Direction singer took to Instagram to share a stunning picture from his second concert in Mexico.

In the photo, the Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker is seen performing behind his red signature mic, donning a black sherwani-style jacket.

Shortly after sharing the snashot, he reposted his social media post on his Instagram Stories, giving a shout-out to the designer behind his look.

He thanked renowned fashion designer Manish Malhotra for his team, writing, "@MANISHMALHOTRAWORLD & THE ENTIRE MM TEAM. THANK YOU FOR TAKING THE TIME & DESIGNING SUCH BEAUTIFUL PIECES."

It is pertinent to note that this is not the first time Zayn, 32, has rocked outfits by the high-end Indian fashion designer.

In 2024, the What Makes You Beautiful singer sported a navy velvet sherwani adorned with floral lace embroidery by the designer for a Harper's Bazaar India magazine cover shoot.

However, despite stealing fans’ hearts with his chic looks throughout the concerts, the North American leg of his tour came to an unfortunate end as the singer was forced to cancel the final show of the three-day concert series after suffering from severe food poisoning, which also affected his crew.