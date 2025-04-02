Justin Bieber seen in unusual outfit amid split rumours with Hailey

Justin Bieber, music mogul who is currently facing massive backlash over recent activities, was recently seen looking downcast and wearing a strange outfit, just days after the split drama.

The pop star, who is usually known for his casual and laid-back style, caught attention with his unusual choice of clothing as he stepped out in public.

The speculation about trouble in their relationship has been heating up, fueled by Justin's untidy appearance and his open posts on social media about dealing with anger.

The concern grew over the weekend when the Peaches hitmaker went live on Instagram to preview new music, appearing shirtless, noticeably thin, and with hollow eyes.

Hailey fueled the rumours when fans noticed she appeared to unfollow Justin on Instagram after his worrying livestream. However, she quickly denied it, claiming it was just a "glitch."

Amid all the drama, some loyal fans are holding onto a silver lining, pointing out that the singer recently added to his tattoo collection with "H-22," a meaningful tribute to his wife initials and birth year.

But on Tuesday, Justin was spotted alone in Los Angeles, looking noticeably out of place in a fleece-lined blue trapper hat featuring two eyes and a red pompom.

The Sorry singer eye-catching outfit included red-rimmed sunglasses, an acid-wash denim shirt, and a pair of oversized, baggy shorts.

Justin was spotted just three days after Hailey had dinner with her best friend Kendall Jenner. The two caused a stir when the model slipped out of the restaurant minutes before the singer reportedly showed up and dined solo.