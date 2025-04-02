Margot Robbie, Colin Farrell star in fantasy romance as 'unexpected' trailer debuts at CinemaCon

Margott Robbie, Colin Farrell leave fans in awe with shocking update

Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell stunned fans with the unexpected premiere of A Big Bold Beautiful Journey trailer at CinemaCon on March 31.

Kogonada, director of the romantic fantasy film, unveiled the teaser as part of Sony Pictures’ presentation at the cinema convention in Las Vegas.

Expressing excitement, the South Korean-American filmmaker said, “It’s the kind of film that I would want to watch in a packed theatre.”

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the upcoming project revolves around the magical road trip of two strangers, portrayed by Robbie and Farrell.

Heaping praise on the Babylon actress and the Irish actor, the director of the film added, “two extraordinary stars at the peak of their craft [who] light up the screen together.”

The Australian actress, who garnered recognition for portraying Harley Quinn in the DC Extended Universe, was last seen in the 2023 smash hit Barbie.

Meanwhile, the 48-year-old actor has recently been applauded for his role in The Penguin.

For the unversed, the trailer of the highly anticipated project has not been released to the public yet.

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey will hit the big screen on September 19, 2025.