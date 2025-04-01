Jennifer Lopez may stay single for TWO reasons after Ben Affleck divorce

Jennifer Lopez seems she may never find a new man in her life after ex-husband Ben Affleck for two reasons.

A source spilled to RadarOnline.com that JLo is much of “a diva” for any new boyfriend to handle and is “fuming” after Argo actor reunited with former wife Jennifer Garner.

Lopez reportedly split from Affleck after two years of marriage, with their divorce finalised in January.

Interestingly, the source said that the actor had moved on, but the singer is “doomed to die single”.

“Jen is struggling to move on from her relationship with Ben,” remarked an insider.

Dishing out two reasons, the source told the outlet, “She is eager to date again, but it seems that her lofty expectations and lingering feelings for her ex-husband may be holding her back.”

“She's also such a diva it is hard for any man to get close to her ideals,” stated an insider.

The source mentioned, “Jen genuinely wants to meet someone new but tends to find faults with every guy she encounters.”

It is pertinent to mention that Lopez has been on “several low-key dates but never feels a connection”.

“Friends say she romantically invested in the idea that she and Affleck were soulmates, making it tough for her to let go of that notion,” revealed an insider.

Recent speculation about her chemistry with co-star Brett Goldstein sparked as they began filming their upcoming movie, Office Romance.

Another source indicated that they've been “enjoying each other's company”.