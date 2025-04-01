Selena Gomez reveals Benny Blanco's 'addictive' trait

Selena Gomez shares insights about Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez candidly confessed her feelings for fiancé Benny Blanco following the release of her new album, I Said I Love You First.

The Love On hitmaker, who got engaged to Blanco in December 2024, recently opened up about her fourth studio album.

During an exclusive interview with TikTok star Chris Olsen for SiriusXM, the 32-year-old singer revealed her experience of working with her beloved fiancé on the latest album.

Speaking to the outlet, she shared, “It’s Benny’s confidence, you know? That kind of energy is so addictive to be around, and he just — I don’t know. I just love him, that’s all.”

Reflecting on the creative process, the Same Old Love singer added, “I was so stuck musically. I didn’t know where I wanted to go with my next album. I knew I wanted to do one, but it was just so wonderful to have him on my team. Like, he did an incredible job, and I respect him so much, and he just has excellent taste.”

While speaking with Chris, the Emilia Pérez actress recalled the process of making the album, saying, “Telling him my stories and him telling me about his past and his stories, it was really special, so we combined it and made an album.”

This comes after the couple promoted their new album by appearing on Jay Shetty’s podcast.

I Said I Love You First, Gomez’s fourth studio album, was released on March 21