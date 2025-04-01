Buckingham Palace makes big announcement about King Charles decision

King Charles III's office has made an important announcement about the monarch's latest decision amid his ongoing health crisis.

Th 76-year-old King Charles returned to public duties on Tuesday, hosting an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle following a short hospital stay due to cancer treatment's side effects.

This marks the monarch's first public engagement since experiencing what royal sources described as a "minor bump" in his cancer journey.

The King, who was forced to cut back on his royal duties, enjoyed a 'restful' weekend at Highgrove over doctor's advice. Now, he is back to a relatively normal working week following his hospitalisation last week

The monarch is returning to Windsor Castle today (Tuesday, April 1) to pick up duties again, which include a 'regular mix of public engagements, State duties and private meetings'.

Last Thursday, Charles underwent observation in hospital after suffering from side effects as a result of his ongoing cancer treatment.

He was later released and went home to Clarence House but was forced to cancel three meetings that day and a further four public engagements in Birmingham on Friday, sparking further fears for his health.

Although family members, including his wife, Queen Camilla, have urged him to slow down, Charles is said to be feeling well and keen to get back to work.

However, Prince William and Harry's father's treatment will continue for the foreseeable future.