Machine Gun Kelly clears the air about his, Megan Fox's baby’s name

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox o baby's name

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have yet to reveal the name of their newborn daughter—but it looks like fans might have gotten a little ahead of themselves.

After MGK announced the baby girl’s arrival on March 27, he sweetly referred to her as "our little celestial seed."

Naturally, some fans jumped to the conclusion that this was the baby’s actual name—forcing MGK to set the record straight.

"Wait guys," the 34-year-old rocker wrote in an Instagram Stories post on March 31, sharing a screenshot of the name speculation. "Her name isn’t Celestial Seed."

As for when fans will get the official reveal, MGK added, "Her mom is gonna tell you the name when we’re ready." So, it looks like we'll just have to wait a little longer!

While Megan and MGK are keeping the name under wraps for now, they did share a special detail about the baby’s arrival.

Instagram/MGK

The proud dad revealed that he and his pal Travis Barker composed a custom musical score for the birth.

"We composed the score of the birth," he wrote on Instagram Stories on March 27. "What an epic journey. Praise God."

The newborn joins MGK’s 15-year-old daughter, Casie, from his previous relationship, as well as Megan's three kids—Noah, 12, Bodhi, 11, and Journey, 8—whom she shares with ex-husband Brian Austin Green.

Speaking of Brian, the blended family hit a bit of a bump on the big day. When fans started asking about the baby's arrival, MGK made his frustration known in a direct message.

"Stop asking when our child is gonna be born," he wrote, according to a screenshot Brian later shared on his Instagram Stories (before quickly deleting it). "You chose the wrong one to f--k with mr child actor. go back to cereal commercials."

Brian, however, seemed to take the whole thing in stride, even adding a little humor to the mix. "I didn’t know ‘child actor’ was something bad," he wrote, tagging the screenshot. "Leo, careful. He may be coming for you next."