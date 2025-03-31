Holly Marie Combs on contrast between 'Charmed,' 'PLL'

Holly Marie Combs opened up about the difference between Charmed and Pretty Little Liars.

On a Charmed reunion panel with Rose McGowan at Sunday's 90s Con in Hartford, Connecticut, the Picket Fences star called her time on both the sets a "mirror experience" since she "got to watch the girls go through a lot of what we did."

Combs continued talking about the cast of Pretty Little Liars, saying, "They were far more professional than we were."

She also discussed ageing up for her "Pretty Little Liars" role which was just four years after wrapping up "Charmed".

"I embraced it because you know, at that point, the network was notorious for casting young-looking parents," she said.

"You're like five years older than your child," said the host.

"Literally! But I was like, 'Hey, I'd rather have people say she looks too young to be Lucy Hale's mom,' then say, 'Oh, she got old,'" Combs said.

Charmed ran from 1998 to 2006, for eight seasons. In addition to McGowan and Combs, who played Halliwell sisters, Paige and Piper, respectively, Alyssa Milano and Shannen Doherty also starred in the series as fellow Halliwell sisters Phoebe and Prue.

Meanwhile, Pretty Little Liars ran from 2010-2017, starring Lucy Hale, Ashley Benson, Shay Mitchell, and a few others.