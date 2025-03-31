Princess Eugenie melts Sarah Ferguson's heart with emotional message

Princess Eugenie shared a heartfelt message to mark a special occasion, leaving her mother, Sarah Ferguson, emotional.

On March 30, the Princess of York celebrated Mothering Sunday, the annual holiday in the UK, by releasing an adorable photo featuring her two children, sons August, 4, and Ernest, 22, whom she shares with husband Jack Brooksbank.

Moreover, she shared a photo of a handwritten card made by her little ones for their mother.

Eugenie also paid a heartfelt tribute to her mom, Sarah, by releasing a throwback photo of the mother-daughter duo.

She wrote, "Happy Mother's Day from this proud mama and daughter."

As soon Eugenie penned a heartwarming note on Mother's Day, Sarah reacted to her daughter's Instagram post by pressing a like button.

A few days ago, the Duchess of York also shared a personal message for her daughter, who turned 35 years old.

Sarah shared a series of pictures with a statement, reading, "Wishing a wonderful birthday to my beloved daughter, @princesseugenie! It has been a joy to watch you grow into such an extraordinary person, full of kindness, wisdom, and strength. Your generosity and warmth brighten the lives of so many, and I am endlessly proud of all that you do. With all my love on your special day."