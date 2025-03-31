Meghan Markle makes surprising move amid Harry’s charity row

Meghan Markle appears to have taken a complete U-turn on her big claims as she makes a major transition.

The Duchess of Sussex was previously known for her liberal views and activism when her rose to fame following her connection to Prince Harry.

However, her latest move has left royal experts and fans baffled given the flip she made from talking about ‘philanthropic works’ to becoming an ‘influencer’.

“I think we’re seeing the collapse of the Meghan-as-humanitarian narrative,” a royal source told Express.co.uk.

“You simply can’t talk about dismantling institutions, advocating for women’s rights and humanitarian causes—and then pivot straight into affiliate marketing, influencer-style brand placements and monetising your own taste.”

The source referred to Meghan latest online fashion page, where she lists her wardrobe details and earns profits from affiliate links.

“It’s the kind of jarring contrast that’s hard to ignore,” the insider said.

The Duchess was slammed by PR expert Chad Teixeira about how Meghan has gone from giving speeches about global issues to giving discount codes for blazers”.

He stated, “This move feels like the final nail in the coffin for the ‘serious thought leader’ narrative.”

The remarks come as Prince Harry is still reeling from his exit from beloved charity, Sentebale. Charity boss, Dr Sophie Chandauka accused Harry of “bullying”.