Is Dua Lipa taking a page out of Taylor Swift's playbook?

Taylor Swift's record-breaking Eras Tour has left a lasting impact on the music industry, with some fans noticing similarities between Swift's show and those of other artists, particularly Dua Lipa.

Eagle-eyed fans have pointed out that Lipa's concerts have featured familiar moments, sparking speculation that she may have taken inspiration from Swift's playbook.

A viral video showcases the striking similarities between some of Lipa's concert moments and Swift's iconic, viral moments.

While neither Swift nor her team has commented on the situation, fans are left wondering if Lipa is trying to recreate the magic that made Swift's show legendary.

Lipa's fans have come to her defense, arguing that she doesn't need to mimic Swift to find success.

With both artists being pop queens in their own right, each with a unique style and audience, it's hard not to wonder if the similarities are coincidental or if there's more to Lipa's show.

Some fans also speculate that Sabrina Carpenter, who spent time with Swift during The Eras Tour, may have drawn inspiration from Swift's performances for her own shows.