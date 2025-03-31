Kim Delaney, ‘NYPD Blue’, ‘All My Children’ actress arrested

Kim Delaney arrested for domestic disturbane

Kim Delaney found herself in legal trouble over the weekend after an alleged domestic dispute with her partner, James Morgan, reportedly escalated into a physical altercation.

Authorities confirmed they responded to a domestic disturbance call at Delaney’s residence around 10 a.m. on Saturday.

According to sources, paramedics arrived to assess both Delaney and Morgan for any injuries, but after being medically cleared, the situation took a turn—both were taken into custody.

Delaney was ultimately hit with a felony assault charge for allegedly causing potential great bodily harm, while Morgan was booked for misdemeanor domestic violence.

The Emmy-winning actress, widely recognized for her roles as Jenny Gardner on All My Children and Detective Diane Russell on NYPD Blue, has faced legal issues before.

In early 2024, she was sued by a motorcyclist, Dzhamal Badalov, who claimed she fled the scene after allegedly colliding with him in November 2022. Witnesses at the time reportedly stated that Delaney was driving erratically before the alleged crash.

That case resulted in Delaney being ordered to complete 50 hours of community service and attend the Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) program.

Beyond her soap opera and crime drama credits, Delaney has starred in Army Wives for six seasons and appeared in Philly and CSI: Miami.