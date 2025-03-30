Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce mark major relationship milestone

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are ready to take their relationship on the next level after big move

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly looking forward to start a family as they welcome a new addition to their life.

The lovebirds, both 35, just adopted a puppy together which appears to signal towards an even bigger move of embracing parenthood together.

The 14-time-Grammy winner and the athlete put in a lot of thought into their decision as a source told Marca.com, "They knew this would be a big commitment, and they see it as a way to strengthen their partnership. Raising a puppy together requires teamwork, patience, and a lot of love-things they already have in abundance."

Kelce’s brother, Jason Kelce, revealed the new family member in his recent podcast, New Heights, as he shared how the puppy had already gotten used to his new home, considering his hobby of chewing on their furniture.

The puppy has arrived as a sibling to Swift’s beloved cats, Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson, and Benjamin Button.

"It's been an adjustment, but Taylor and Travis are loving every moment of it. They're learning, laughing, and bonding in a whole new way," the insider added.

Hinting at the pop superstar and her beau’s next plans, they said, "They're calling it practice for a baby. While there's no rush for an engagement, they're incredibly happy together and focused on enjoying this chapter."

"Taylor wants to marry him, but she's not in a hurry. For now, they're just enjoying their time together-and their new pup is the perfect addition to their journey," they added.