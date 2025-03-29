Prince Harry's subtle dig at Prince William during final royal appearance

Before stepping down as senior working royals, Prince Harry made a candid remark to Meghan Markle about his brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law, Catherine, during a Commonwealth Day Abbey on March 9, 2020.

A professional lip reader later analysed the exchange, revealing insights into the tension between the royal couples.

The event marked Harry and Meghan's final appearance as working members of the royal family, and all eyes were on their interaction with William and Catherine.

As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex took their seats, William and Catherine sat nearby but remained largely reserved, choosing instead to engage with Prince Edward and Sophie, then the Countess of Wessex.

When family turned to acknowledge his younger brother, he offered a brief, 'hello, 'Harry.' Meghan greeted Catherine with a smile and friendly 'hi' before directing a warm 'hello' to William, who appeared not to notice at first.

Lip reader Jeremy Freeman later told The Daily Star that Harry turned to Meghan and remarked, 'At least they acknowledged us this time, referencing, a previous instance of apparent disregard.

Meanwhile, William's whispered comment to Catherine reportedly expressed relief, as he said, 'That was executed well.'

The brief but telling exchange highlighted the underlying tension between the brothers, who had grown apart in the years leading up to Harry's decision to step away from royal duties.