Buckingham Palace 'scolded' for leaving Prince Harry in tears

Prince Harry, who's living in Meghan Markle's world, has received a fresh blow amid his dad King Charles III's ongoing health battle.

Buckingham Palace has been scolded for its "bad move" in not informing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of the King's recent hospital admission.

Royal commentator Ellen Coughlan, on GB News, claimed that Harry would have been "devastated" by the decision.

The commentator explained: "I think it was a bad move by the Palace. I know they came out and said that they didn't want to alarm Harry in any way by telling him, but I'm pretty sure he was more alarmed by finding out in the media, along with everybody else."

"And I think a good heads up to him probably would have put him at ease a bit more. But finding out in the media, along with the rest of the public, would have been even more alarming for him, so I'd imagine he's devastated."

Coughlan went on blasting the decision, saying it shows "disrespect" for Harry.

However, The Sun reports that the Palace chose not to inform the Duke on his father's condition, to avoid alarming him.

"He misses his family terribly, but no one is speaking to him any more. He just wants to go for a beer with the guys, but his only friends are just the husbands of Meghan's friends," a source told the outlet.

Prince Harry, who left the royal job in 2020 and settled down to the US with Meghan Markle and their children, is said to be heartbroken for allegedly being shunned by the royal family.