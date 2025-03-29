Ariana Grande new look sends fans into frenzy

Wicked star Ariana Grande shocks fans with unrecognizable look for Brighter Days Ahead

Ariana Grande has made the fans do a double take with her recently revealed unrecognizable look for her role in the short film.

Dalton Gomez's ex Ariana Grande is making headlines for Brighter Days Ahead, her directional debut.

The 31-year-old portrays an older version of herself, Peaches whom she had played in the music video for the song We Can't Be Friends (Wait for Your Love).

The short movie accompanies the deluxe version of her album Eternal Sunshine.

The Oscar nominee's face appears transformed with the use of prosthetic wrinkles on it; Grande completed her look with a gray wig.

The last year's video showed Peaches going to a clinic to wipe away her memories.

As the newly released video opens, the elderly Peaches is sitting in a wheelchair in the waiting room of Brighter Days Inc.

The video then shows a nurse taking her to a room where 'she could relive some of her most beloved memories on a big screen'.

Emotional fans gushing over the makeover their favourite celeb showcased flocked to social media to pour love.

One wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "this is the most beautiful short film i have ever seen."

Another uttered, "Coming for the Grammys and Oscars and VMAs and literally every award show!"