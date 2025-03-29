Pete Davidson receives sincere apology from comedian after unfair treatment

The Youngest Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson received a sincere apology from fellow comedian Luenell after an "uncomfortable" interaction.

The 66-year-old conferred to People on Friday, March 28, claiming she didn’t intentionally get handsy with Davidson, 31.

"I admit I was tickling Pete’s leg during a segment of Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney; however, I did not mean to make Pete uncomfortable," she attempted to steer clear from the backlash.

"I sincerely apologise," she added, explaining, "I was all done in jest."

Luenell tries to tone down the situation by saying, "I’m still willing to go out on a date with him if he so chooses. And I promise I won’t touch him again unless he wants me to!"

Noting to her proposal during the live show before the King of Staten Island actor to go out with her so that she can "research" how he impressed all her A-listers ex girlfriends despite being an "average guy."

For the unversed, in this week’s episode of comedian John Mulaney's celebrity talk show, Leunell ran her hand up Davidson’s leg during a blindfolded segment.

According to the source, viewers "noticed it right away."

"People believe they can treat Pete differently and view him as fair game for these 'jokes' because of their perception of him, but it was just wrong and shows an unfortunate double standard," they noted.