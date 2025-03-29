Princess Anne decisive step as King Charles receives urgent request

Princess Anne, who has played the role of a rock for her brother, King Charles, once again proved her loyalty to the monarch and his reign.

The Princess Royal stepped in to support Charles as he raised concerns among the public with his sudden hospitalisation due to side effects stemming from his treatment for cancer.

Anne sprung into action as the King was released from hospital just after a day and met him for crucial meeting at Clarence House.

The Princess, who is known as the hardest working royal, seems to be assuring the public that things are under control with her gesture as the monarch received pleas.

Ever since the news about Charles hospitalisation was shared by Buckingham Palace, royal fans have been urging the monarch to “take it easy”.

“His Majesty must take it easy and get better, we pray for him and wish him well. At this point him getting better is the most important thing,” a fan wrote on social media, with many others resonating the same sentiment.

However, Anne made her support for the King known as she was spotted leaving the Clarence House in a black Bentley on her way to host an investiture at nearby Buckingham Palace.

“The Princess Royal has always been a dedicated and hardworking member of the British monarchy,” royal correspondent Danielle Stacey told Hello! magazine.

“Despite having a heavy workload of her own, Anne has increased her engagements in recent months to support her brother and the Princess of Wales as they continue their respective cancer treatments.”