Benny Blanco gives rare insight into his relation with Selena Gomez

Benny Blanco knew exactly what he was looking for in a partner before falling in love with Selena Gomez.

The couple, who got engaged in December last year, recently appeared on the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast, where they opened up about their relationship.

Blanco revealed that he made a list of "all the things I want" in his future partner with his therapist before meeting Gomez.

"Before I met her, I was a guy in L.A. trying to find the one for me and I was having some trouble," the songwriter and record producer said.

"I think I was maybe not looking in all the right places," Blanco continued.

"I was like OK, it's time to be a grown-up, I want to start a life, I want to have a family, I want to find a person that is like my other half that makes me feel better and I make them feel better. It's a give and take, the perfect yin and yang, so I wrote down a list."

When the host asked him to detail the list, the music director said the "first thing I wrote" was that his future wife had to be "age appropriate," which was "30 plus" to him.

"The second thing I wrote was — I know this is so simple but so hard to come by — somebody who is kind, compassionate and caring," he added. "I was like, 'That's really three-in-one but I need someone who is nice. A genuine nice person.'"

The Single Soon singer has been open about their relationship since going public in December 2023. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter last year, she said that this is the "safest I've ever felt in" a relationship.

Last month, she explained in an interview with Interview magazine why being "alone" for five years was needed before entering into a long-term romance with Blanco. "I think that really helped me appreciate someone like Ben," Gomez said.

"He gets so weirded out by me saying this, but genuinely, 10 years ago, I wasn't in a space in my life where I could have accepted the kind of patience, the kind of unconditional love that he gives me."