Kate Middleton 'unites' royal family as King Charles faces tough time

Princess Kate takes on a key role to become a unifying force as a leading woman in the royal family amid King Charles' health woes.

The Princess of Wales received praise for her 'authentic self,' which has built a deeper connection with the public.

Not only that, royal expert Robert Jobson told Hello! magazine that the future Queen plays a significant role in "uniting the royal family", especially during tough times.

The royal author was discussing Catherine's Mother's Day photo controversy, sharing she gained the public's trust by issuing a simple apology for an altered photo.

"The Princess has shown remarkable resilience since her recent health challenges. What some might have seen as setbacks, including the Photoshop incident last year, have actually served toward her achieving a greater authenticity and the public's confidence," Robert said.

Speaking of Kate Middleton's this year goals as she is in remission from cancer, the expert said, "...she appears more focused and open than ever, embracing both the lessons of the past and the promise of the future; a true reflection of her evolving role within the royal family."

Robert added, "In many ways, she is the glue that unites the royal family and is setting an inspiring standard of grace and leadership."

It is pertinent to note that these comments came after King Charles suffered from side effects of cancer treatment.