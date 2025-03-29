Zayn Malik receives shocking reaction after concert cancellation

Zayn Malik cancelled his last show in Mexico City hours before taking the stage, only to be met with shocking reactions from fans.

Taking over to his Instagram stories on Friday evening, March 28, the former One Direction singer issued a statement, apologising that he won’t be able to perform due to a health scare.

His tour cancellation became a blessing in disguise, highlighting how much his fans love and adore him.

Despite the disappointment, fans didn’t complain, instead, they expressed concern for the Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker's well-being.

"PLEASE EXPLAIN TO ME WHAT HAPPENED TO YOU THAT YOU ATE ALL THE SWEETS WHY?????" one supporter asked, referencing to the pile of confectionaries and sour and spicy treats Zayn, 32, had posted earlier a day on his Instagram Stories.

"Take a pill please," advised another with teary eyes emoji, while a third fan eased him saying, "Don't worry, my man, we'll see you soon on another date. Mexico awaits you with open arms and hopes you are well. [red heart emoji]."

"Hey we are really sorry you're not feeling well...and hope you are healthy soon....," a fourth extended warm wishes with a request to rearrange the dates as fans will be eagerly waiting for it.

In his "heartbroken" statement, the Stardust singer explained, "I’ve been really sick since this morning and despite trying everything to push through, my body just isn’t allowing it."

"I’m so sorry to let you down," he added, noting that like his fans, he is also deeply hurt to miss the moment.

The health concerns came after Zayn made an emotional return to the stage with One Direction hit Night Changes live performance on the "incredible night 1" of the North American leg of his first solo tour Stairway to the Sky Tour in support of his fourth studio album Room Under the Stairs.