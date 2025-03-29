'Citadel's' future in question as second season faces delay

Amazon MGM's spy series Citadel, executive produced by Joe and Anthony Russo's AGBO, has hit another roadblock.

The show, which was intended to be a flagship series with global appeal, has faced creative strife and ballooning budgets since its inception.

As per The Hollywood Reporter that Amazon MGM is delaying the show's second season from its planned fall 2025 release to a spring 2026 debut.

Additionally, the continuation of all Citadel spinoff series is on hold until the second season is released, if not indefinitely.

The delay stems from Amazon MGM's dissatisfaction with the current state of the second season, according to sources. Amazon declined to comment, while an insider stated that the company had not yet set a date for the show's return.

As initially conceived, Citadel was to have multiple international spinoff series accompanying the English-language main title, starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas as globe-trotting spies.

These spinoffs have performed well in their local markets, but their development has been put on hold as the second season of the flagship series is reworked.

Citadel has been plagued by issues since its inception, including reshoots, competing cuts, and crew defections, which added $75 million to the already $160 million budget.

Despite these challenges, the show was renewed for a second season ahead of its April 2023 premiere.

The latest setback raises questions about the show's future, particularly in light of former Amazon MGM head Jennifer Salke's abrupt departure. Salke had championed Citadel, approaching the Russo brothers with the idea as they were wrapping up their work in the Marvel Universe.