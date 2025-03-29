Ariana Grande subtly calls out ex-husband Dalton Gomez in new album

Ariana Grande calls out ex-husband Dalton Gomez in ‘Intro (End Of The World) – Extended’

Ariana Grande is calling out ex-husband Dalton Gomez for breaking her heart.

The popstar might just be letting her music do the talking when it comes to her past relationship with Gomez.

The pop star’s newly released Eternal Sunshine deluxe album seems to drop some lyrical clues about her two-year marriage to the real estate broker—and let’s just say, she’s not sugarcoating the heartbreak.

In the extended version of Intro (End Of The World), she delivers a pointed line that has fans raising their eyebrows.

“I broke your heart because you broke mine.”

And if that wasn’t direct enough, she continues, “So me, I am the bad guy, ‘Cause I’d already grieved you. And you started to realize I don’t need you.” Subtle? Not so much.

But the storytelling doesn’t stop there.

On Twilight Zone, Grande paints a picture of realizing the person she was with might not have been who she thought they were.

“Did I dream the whole thing? / Was I just a nightmare? / Different dimensions / Stuck in the twilight zone,” she sings, questioning the reality of it all. Then, she adds a particularly sharp line: “Hope you win for Best Actor / ‘Cause I had you completely wrong.”

Still, despite the emotional rollercoaster, she reflects, “It’s not like I’d ever change a thing.”

And that’s not all fans are analyzing.

Hampstead, another track on the album, seems to reference her new chapter with Wicked co-star Ethan Slater.

The song, named after the London neighborhood where the two reportedly stayed, even appears to respond to critics who speculated about the timing of her romance with Slater.

“Threw away my reputation, but saved us more heartache,” she sings, addressing online chatter head-on.

“Yes, I know it seems f–ked up and you’re right, But quite frankly, you’re still wrong about everything. So far off, your seat’s nowhere near the table.” And if that message wasn’t clear enough, she adds, “I’d rather be seen and alive than dying by your point of view.”

Grande, 31, and Gomez, 29, filed for divorce in September 2023, finalizing their split in March 2024.

Meanwhile, Slater, 32, who met Grande on the Wicked set in December 2022, was also navigating a breakup—he and his ex-wife Lilly Jay, with whom he shares a son, divorced in July 2023.

In her September Vanity Fair cover story, Grande firmly denied any cheating allegations and defended her relationship with Slater.

“The most disappointing part was to see so many people believe the worst version of it,” she shared.