Timothee Chalamet expresses full confidence in Kylie Jenner’s fashion choices

Timothee Chalamet has recently expressed his full confidence in his girlfriend Kylie Jenner's unique fashion choices.

A source spilled to Life & Style magazine, “Timothee pretty much lets Kylie do whatever she wants.”

“She picks out his clothes, his jewelry, tells his stylist how to do his hair, she’s even had her guy wax his eyebrows into her [preferred] shape,” informed an insider.

The source noted that Timothee is Kylie’s “real-life Ken doll” and “seems to absolutely love being putty in her hands”.

Another insider revealed that the Wonka star “doesn’t pay any attention to the criticism and just deflects with a joke or change the topic” if he “gets pushback from certain people in his life”.

“He’s having a blast and thinks Kylie has a great eye,” remarked a source.

An insider told the outlet, “Going on shopping sprees with Kylie is like an aphrodisiac for both of them, any city they’re in they always manage to squeeze in some shopping.”

“They had a great time in Berlin together checking out all the designers together,” added an insider.

On February 14, Timothee donned baby pink at the 2025 Berlin Film Festival for a showing of his Bob Dylan-inspired movie, A Complete Unknown.

A weeks later, the actor wore a pastel yellow Givenchy suit at the 2025 Oscars on March 2.

Meanwhile, the source noted that Timothee “has full faith in Kylie’s taste”.