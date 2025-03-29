Olivia Culpo gets real about unexpected truths of pregnancy

Olivia Culpo, actress and model, is embracing motherhood and recently shared the biggest lesson she’s learned so far during her pregnancy.

The 32-year-old model recently shared the exciting news that she and her husband Christian McCaffrey, are expecting their first child together after tying the knot in June 2024.

However, Olivia further admitted that her pregnancy gave her whole new "respect" for her own mom, Susan, as she experiences the journey of motherhood herself.

She shared with PEOPLE: "I feel like I have a lot of respect for my mom and one thing that I realised through this experience of becoming a mom is actually how much I've needed my mom, which I didn't anticipate.

"She's just been so helpful to me, especially in the beginning of my pregnancy. That was really tough. It's just kind of an interesting thing, and I'm just so grateful to her.

"It's just an ironic thought that you need your mom the most when you're about to become a mom.

"That's just genuinely how I felt."

Olivia, one of five siblings, praised her mom for being "incredibly selfless" and revealed that while she sometimes feels lost when it comes to simple things like making a meal and more.