Kim Kardashian shuts down negative comments on North’s music video

Kim Kardashian hypes up daughter North’s song amid backlash

Kim Kardashian is not letting the negative energy affect her as he celebrates her daughter, North’s appearance in FKA twigs music video.

The 44-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Thursday, March 27th, and gushed about the 11-year-old’s performance.

Kardashian shared the behind-the-scenes from the music video and wrote, "Proud of my baby," in the caption.

The Kardashians star shares her daughter with ex-husband Kanye West, who appeared in the FKA twigs’ music video for her song Childlike Things.

The Cellophane hitmaker previously shared how North came to star in the track. Twigs shared that her label wanted to have someone with a "childlike energy" who had the “strong point of view that you have when you're 11."

Although the music video garnered a lot of negative attention, with people claiming it was an inappropriate role for a child, the SKIMS founder is paying them no heed.

This comes after North’s fame surprised her mom on a recent episode of their family reality show.

Looking at the analytics of her Lion King performance, Kardashian revealed, "[North] generated 22 billion impressions and over $1 billion in advertising, media...Wait a minute. North West has 18% more popularity than all of her family members."

"Um, okay, we're gonna have to work on this. North, you're not gonna take me down," she quipped.