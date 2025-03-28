Brad Pitt hits rough patch with Ines de Ramon over ‘F1’s racy scenes

Brad Pitt has recently hit a rough patch with Ines de Ramon over new movie’s intimate scene.

A source spilled to RadarOnline.com that Brad is the leading cast of the new motor racing movie, F1 but a few racy scenes had left his current girlfriend shell-shocked.

In a trailer for the motorsport movie, Brad strips off to his heavily tattooed torso for some very lewd scenes with his co-star, Kerry Condon.

After watching the movie, the Troy actors’ girlfriend “demanded” crisis talks with Brad over his on-screen chemistry with leading lady.

An insider told RadarOnline.com, "It is fair to say that Ines might want to sit this film out as they seem to have a ton of chemistry.”

“Brad looks like he's having plenty of fun in the trailer, as does Kerry,” said a source.

The insider revealed, “Ines really wasn't a fan of seeing him kiss Kerry in that way and they've discussed the situation as she wanted some assurances that fact will not mirror fiction following the movie.”

Another source shared Ines’ reaction to the movie, “She knows that Brad was just doing his job but that love scenes are something else and she was a little spooked.”

For the unversed, Brad’s tattoos that appeared in the movie are his “real marks and not fake” for his role.