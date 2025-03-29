Sydney Sweeney makes stunning appearance as she spotted without engagement ring

Sydney Sweeney has sparked speculation about he relationship status after appearing without her her diamond engagement ring from fiance Jonathan Davino.
The 27-years-old actress was photographed on a picturesque beach, flaunting her toned figure in a chic pink- and -white Dior mini-dress. She looked stunning as she posed against the sandy backdrop before sunset.
Her ring-free appearance comes amid reports that she and Davino, 41, have put their wedding plans on hold.
The actress fuelled breakup rumours on Thursday by sharing a cryptic underwater video, seemingly finding solace in a peaceful sim.
For the unversed, Sweeney and Davino have been together since 2018 and got engaged in 2022, maintaining a largely private romance.
However, sources recently told DailyMail that the couple has postponed their wedding, originally set for May, as they navigate a challenging period in their relationship.
