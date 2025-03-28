Alison Hammond breaks silence on 'Celebrity Big Brother' offer

Alison first appeared on the show's third season in 2002 at the age of 27

Alison Hammond has opened up about her decision to decline an invitation to re-enter the Big Brother house more than two decades after her initial appearance.

Speaking on Magic Radio on Friday, the This Morning host shared that she was approached to take part in Celebrity Big Brother but ultimately chose to say no.

'I 'm just so grateful to Big Brother,' Alison, 50, said when asked about her thoughts on returning. When pressed on whether she would consider doing it again, she responded, ' Yeah, they asked me, and I said, No, I wouldn't do it again.'

Though her time in the house was short-lived, it proved to be a turning point in her career and paved the way for her success as a TV presenter.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that 90's pop sensation Chesney Hawkes has joined the lineup for the upcoming series of Celebrity Big Brother.