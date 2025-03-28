King Charles, Queen Camilla's key trip greenlit despite hospital scare

King Charles' ability to carry out his royal duties is reportedly 'unaltered'

King Charles isn’t letting his cancer battle derail his royal duties.

Despite recently being briefly hospitalised due to side effects from his ongoing treatment, the monarch is still expected to travel to Italy with Queen Camilla for a State Visit on April 7.

According to GB News, Palace sources insist there is “no drama” surrounding his brief hospitalisation, describing it as a “minor bump in a road that’s very much heading in the right direction.”

The King, 76, was admitted to The London Clinic on Thursday morning for observation following routine treatment.

He later returned home to Clarence House, where sources said he was “working away as usual” despite canceling his scheduled engagements in Birmingham.

A palace statement confirmed the hospitalisation was connected to his ongoing treatment but reassured the public that Charles remains committed to his royal responsibilities.

"As a precautionary measure, acting on medical advice, tomorrow's diary programme will also be rescheduled," the palace said, adding that the King “would like to send his apologies to all those who may be inconvenienced or disappointed.”

While his specific diagnosis remains undisclosed, Charles has been undergoing treatment for over a year. Insiders emphasise that he remains dedicated to his role and that his ability to carry out his duties remains “unaltered.”