Prince Harry criticised for staying 'idle' as Meghan Markle leads money making ventures

Meghan Markle has kicked off 2025 with a string of business ventures, from launching her Netflix cooking show to unveiling her lifestyle brand, 'As Ever', and introducing a curated shopping page featuring her favourite fashion picks.

While the Duchess of Sussex is making waves with her entrepreneurial royal experts are left wondering about Prince Harry's role in it all.

Veteran royal photographer Arthur Edwards shared his perspective on The Sun's Royal Exclusive show, praising Meghan's efforts while questioning Harry's engagement.

'I'm not Meghan's biggest fan,'he admitted, but she's out there working hard and making things happen. My concern is-what is Harry doing? We hardly see him involved in anything.'

Meghan's latest business move involves earning a commission by sharing a carefully selected collection of clothing that reflects her signature style.

Additionally, she has released the trailer of her upcoming podcast, Confessions Of A Female Founder, set to debut on April 8.

It follows her Netflix series, 'With Love, Meghan', where showcased her love for cooking and DIY projects alongside her celebrity friends.