Jax Taylor reveals real reason behind second nose job

Jax Taylor has opened up about his decision to get multiple nose jobs.

On the March 26 episode of his podcast, "In the Mind of a Man with Jax Taylor," he addressed a fan's question about whether his cocaine use led to the surgeries.

"No. I didn't like the way my nose was. I really didn't. I wanted a nose job years and years ago but I couldn't afford it," Taylor explained.

He noted that he and his family all have "the same nose," and he took advantage of the opportunity to get it done.

Taylor revealed that he got his first nose job because he "wanted to," but the second one was necessary after he "walked into a window" and fractured his nose.

The incident was filmed for Vanderpump Rules.

"As you guys know, it was filmed," Taylor said.

"We were going to Miami. I was in a hurry. I needed to buy a bathing suit and I ran into the store... It was G Star on Melrose and they had a glass front and I went face first right into the window, smashed my nose, blew out a flip flop, passed out on the floor."

Taylor recently spoke publicly about his struggles with cocaine addiction, saying, "I have substance issues — primarily with cocaine. It's hard to say out loud. I've been dealing with this on and off since I was 23 and now I'm 45."

The actor checked into an inpatient mental health facility in July 2024 and was later diagnosed with bipolar disorder and PTSD.

He has been open about his struggles and is using his platform to raise awareness.