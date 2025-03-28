Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady's ex, embodies postpartum goals in new snaps

Model and fitness instructor Gisele Bundchen embraces her postpartum body at the beach

Gisele Bundchen stunned everyone in her recent appearance after giving birth to her third child with boyfriend Joaquim Valente.

The Brazilian fashion model, 44, gave birth to a baby boy last month.

Per Daily Mail, the Victoria's Secret model seems to have shed all her baby weight as she was seen having a good time with her beau at Miami beach Thursday, March 27.

Not only did Bundchen impress everyone with her fit figure, but the Jiu-Jitsu instructor also showed off his body going shirt-free with just dark swim trucks on.

Tom Brady's ex wore "a stylish, one-piece black swimsuit and wrap skirt that had a big slit up one leg."

She let her highlighted hair down and accessorised her look with gold bracelets, a necklace and dark sunglasses.

Bundchen seems to be aqua lover as all three of her children have names that are related to water: Benjamin Rein, Vivian Lake and River (middle name).